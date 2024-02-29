Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, FEBRUARY 28, 2024 — The American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast is kicking off its annual Red Cross Month celebration on March 1 to honor local community heroes who help ensure their neighbors never face crises alone.

Red Cross Month is a national tradition that began in March 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation — and each U.S. president has followed ever since. Throughout March, local leaders will issue proclamations declaring March as Red Cross Month to honor those who power our lifesaving mission – volunteers, blood donors, and financial donors – and help when emergencies strike.

In Santa Barbara, the celebration continues when Downtown Santa Barbara raises Red Cross flags that line the Downtown Santa Barbara State Street corridor encouraging people to get involved with our mission.“

During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another when help can’t wait during emergencies,” said Tony Briggs, Regional CEO and Executive Director of the Pacific Coast Chapter. “This relief and hope wouldn’t be possible without these local heroes. Please consider joining in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a lifesaving skills course. Those who donate at redcross.org/givingday on March 27 will be part of the 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to rally 30,000 supporters nationwide to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

As we approach the final weeks of winter, the public is urged to book a time to donate blood or platelets now as we continue to strengthen the blood supply heading into spring. Much like pets provide comfort and support, so does the Red Cross in local communities. As a thank-you for providing comfort during Red Cross Month, all come to give blood or platelets March 1-24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus automatically be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 gift card. There will be five winners. See rcblood.org/Pets for details.