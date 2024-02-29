Save the Date: Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Returns to Alameda Park on April 27 & 28, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

FEBRUARY 28, 2024 (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF) – The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is set to return to Alameda Park on Saturday, April 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 2024. Now in its 54th year, the community-organized festival is one of the longest-running Earth Day celebrations in the country and is one of the largest Earth Day festivals on the West Coast. Presented by the Community Environmental Council (CEC) and co-produced with longtime festival partner, CarpEvents, the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival continues to serve as a beacon for environmental advocacy and education.

“As we prepare for the 2024 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, we are reminded of Santa Barbara’s deep-rooted legacy as a pioneer in the environmental movement,” said Kathi King, CEC’s Director of Climate Education & Leadership and Festival Co-Director. “This is not only a point of pride for our community but a constant reminder of the responsibility we carry in leading environmental stewardship and advocacy. The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is honored to continue this tradition, engaging with our community and beyond to foster a deeper connection with our environment and drive meaningful action towards a sustainable future.”

This year, the festival is aligning with the Earth Day Network’s global theme of Planet vs. Plastics. This theme calls to advocate for widespread awareness on the health risks of plastics, rapidly phasing out single use plastics and pushing for a strong UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution by the end of 2024. To further amplify this critical initiative, CEC is pleased to announce Alejandra Warren as the recipient of its 2024 Santa Barbara Earth Day Environmental Hero Award. Warren is the co-founder and Executive Director of Plastic Free Future (PFF), a California-based nonprofit committed to the reduction and elimination of plastic pollution through promoting reusable alternatives, with a focus on outreach to underserved and systemically-excluded communities. Alejandra is also an NGO delegate to the UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution.

Activists like Warren have dedicated their lives to making an impact on climate change and their work lights the way for communities everywhere. The Environmental Hero Award ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the Main Stage in Alameda Park, and Warren will be on stage to accept the award. The Explore Ecology Environmental Stewardship awards will also be presented.

The 2024 festival – which is free to attend – anticipates all of the fun of past years. Highlights of this year’s event include the Green Car show featuring free “Ride & Drive” experiences, over 200 eco-friendly exhibitors, Beer & Wine Garden, Kids Zone, two full days of live music, plant-forward Food Court, and so much more.

“It’s truly inspiring to be part of the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, and knowing what a profound impact this event has had on our community and beyond,” said Michael Lazaro, CEO of CarpEvents and Festival Co-Director. “This festival is more than just a weekend of activities; it’s a catalyst for change, inspiring attendees to adopt more sustainable lifestyles and to think more deeply about their role in environmental stewardship. Our commitment is to produce an event that not only educates and entertains but also empowers every participant to make a positive difference in the world.”

Community members can stay updated on details of CEC’s Earth Day at www.SBEarthDay.org, and can get involved in many ways:

Over 60 eco-friendly businesses and organizations sponsor the festival each year. Learn how you can support the festival at SBEarthDay.org/sponsor. Nominate: Explore Ecology is looking for environmental heroes! Do you know someone who protectsand preserves the environment and inspires others to do the same? The Explore Ecology Environmental Stewardship Awards honor teachers, students, and schools or school clubs who promote environmental stewardship through education and action. If you know someone who you think should be honored, make your nomination today! Winners will receive their awards onstage at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival. Nomination Deadline: April 1. Visit this site to submit a nomination: https://exploreecology.org/explore-ecology-awards/.

Explore Ecology is looking for environmental heroes! Do you know someone who protectsand preserves the environment and inspires others to do the same? The Explore Ecology Environmental Stewardship Awards honor teachers, students, and schools or school clubs who promote environmental stewardship through education and action. If you know someone who you think should be honored, make your nomination today! Winners will receive their awards onstage at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival. Visit this site to submit a nomination: https://exploreecology.org/explore-ecology-awards/. Follow on social media for updates: Like “Santa Barbara Earth Day” on Facebook.com/SBEarthDay, and Instagram @SB_EarthDay

Earth Day production partners, who contribute their time and expertise to produce the event, include (as of today): Arjun Sarkar, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, Downtown Santa Barbara, Explore Ecology, Learningden Preschool, Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara Independent and TV Santa Barbara.