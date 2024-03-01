Acclaimed Historian to talk on “The Epic Story of Animals and People in North America” Free Presentation on March 13, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society (SYVNHS) is very pleased to announce a free presentation by Dr. Dan Flores, an acclaimed historian and author who will speak via Zoom on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. regarding his most recent book, Wild New World: The Epic Story of Animals and People in North America. Dr. Flores spoke in-person to the SYVNHS in 2017 after publication of Coyote America. This time, his upcoming Zoom talk will be from his home in New Mexico. Flores will present an overview of Wild New World, explaining what he learned in researching and writing the big picture of humans and animals in North America. His presentation will include some selected readings from Wild New World, along with his commentary. As usual, there will be an opportunity for questions from the Zoom audience after Dr. Flores’ talk.

Dr. Dan Flores is an environmental writer who held the Chair in the History of the American West at the University of Montana. He is the author of numerous books, essays and articles on various aspects of western U.S. history, including natural history, environment, art and culture of the West. Dan Flores has been in high demand as a speaker and storyteller.

Several of Dr. Flores’ earlier books (including Coyote America and American Serengeti) were award-winning and widely praised. Likewise, his newest book, Wild New World, has garnered notable awards, including:

Winner of the 2023 Rachel Carson Environment Book Award

Winner of the 2023 National Outdoor Book Award for Natural History Literature

Shortlisted for the 2023 Phi Beta Kappa Society Ralph Waldo Emerson Award

A Kirkus Reviews Best Nonfiction Book of 2022.

The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society’s lectures are free and open to all. A list of upcoming lectures and field trips sponsored by the Society, including a link to register for this Zoom presentation, can be found at www.syvnature.org, or call 805-693-5683.

Dr. Flores’ upcoming talk is especially relevant to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) whose 50th anniversary was celebrated this past November. Flores recently had an opinion piece (“How the Endangered Species Act Saved America”) published in the December 12, 2023 issue of TIME magazine, which can be found here:

https://time.com/6358278/endangered-species-act-50-anniversary/.