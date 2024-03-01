Fred Razo Appointed Principal at Santa Barbara High School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Fred Razo as principal at SBHS.

The Trustees voted 4-0, with William Banning not present to vote Tuesday night.

Razo came out of retirement over the summer to first serve as interim principal at SBHS.

“I am very pleased and honored to continue on as Principal. I look forward to working together with our outstanding staff, students, parents, and community. SBHS is rich in tradition, history, and working to do all we can for our students. I look forward to taking those steps together with all of you this year and beyond,” said Razo.

He previously worked at SBHS for 15 years, serving as Assistant Principal before retirement. Razo also worked up and down the state, including at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

“Mr. Razo has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep commitment to the success and well-being of all students, staff, and community. We look forward to seeing his continued stewardship at Santa Barbara High School,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

Razo graduated from Cal Poly with two Master’s Degrees in Counseling with Marriage and Family Therapy Emphasis and Education.