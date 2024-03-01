I’m a community activist in Lompoc, and I am writing to share my experiences with 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartman.

Supervisor Hartmann came to my awareness when I was a part of community collaboration meetings to address violence in Lompoc and Santa Barbara County. Supervisor Hartmann was passionate about wanting to support meaningful change. The more I got to know her, the more I realized that she was using her political platform to support the residents of the 3rd District and wanted to hear from those most impacted by experiences of violence, oppression, and inequity.

As I continued to advocate in Lompoc and support efforts such as the Self-Healing Communities project, Supervisor Hartmann was all too willing to take her platform a step further by advocating for funding. She didn’t just stop there. She meets with the project leads monthly and provides information about other resources to assist the important work that has begun in the Lompoc community.

Supervisor Hartmann is someone who not only talks the talk but walks the walk. She shows up, listens, participates, and promotes positive change. In my opinion, it’s this kind of leadership that we need in Lompoc and the surrounding communities in Santa Barbara County.

As a mixed race, African-American and Japanese, Muslim woman, you can only imagine some of the challenges that I have experienced. Supervisor Hartmann’s leadership and connection to the Lompoc community have made me and many others feel seen, heard, and supported in our journey to make Lompoc a safer community for all!

Yasmin Dawson is executive director of C4/ Lompoc Collective Cultures Creating Change.