Los Padres National Forest Extends Campfire Ban in Santa Barbara Front Country

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest officials announced that the campfire ban on National Forest System lands in the Santa Barbara front country has been extended for two years due to the ongoing fire danger and the potential threat to downslope communities. This prohibition will remain in effect through Feb. 26, 2026.

Over the past 17 years, eight large wildfires have directly impacted the front country communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. Extreme fire weather events are now occurring year-round and are compounded by the increasing build-up of dangerous fuel loads that contribute to larger, more intense wildfires.

“We’re taking this step to reduce the risk of an escaped campfire sparking a catastrophic wildfire in the urban interface,” said Santa Barbara District Ranger Daryl Hodges. “The front country frequently experiences hot, dry and gusty conditions that are simply incompatible with campfires.”

There are no developed Forest Service recreation sites along the Santa Barbara front country, nor are there any trash receptacles or public restrooms. Visitors are strongly encouraged to practice Leave No Trace principles and pack out everything they bring with them.

Front country visitors possessing a valid California Campfire Permit will be permitted to use portable lanterns or stoves that run on propane, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel.

To obtain a California Campfire Permit or to read this prohibition and its map, please visit the Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.