Lucidity Festival Announces 2024 Lineup of Music, Art, Performances, Workshops, and Stages

Santa Barbara, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 – The West Coast’s premier independent transformational art and music festival, Lucidity, announces a vibrant return to the picturesque hills of Santa Barbara, June 28-30, 2024. Celebrating its 11th year with an eclectic lineup, Lucidity offers an immersive experience of community, creativity, and connection unlike any other. This year’s theme, ‘Aurora’s Light,’ unfolds the next chapter of a unique 12-year mythic narrative.

More than 100 acclaimed DJs, bands, and artists ignite three electrifying stages with a dynamic mix of music and performances, including electronic dance music trailblazers The Crystal Method.

Other headliners include Wajatta, the duo of LA techno-house genius John Tejada and sonic comedian Reggie Watts; Jade Cicada’s enchanting psychedelic bass soundscapes; and popular female house DJ Mija’s genre-bending, bass-forward beats. Ben Betts and The Friz earned coveted spots in the lineup as winners of the Auroras’ Light original music track contest.

Lucidity Festival is a transformative experience that goes beyond the conventional festival setting where attendees step into a waking lucid dream. Interactivity and storytelling engage attendees on a mythic level of consciousness, fostering a sense of community and shared destiny. For those seeking transcendent, healing, and mythic experiences without the vast crowds, Lucidity is a popular alternative to mainstream festivals.

Recognized as one of the world’s best family festivals, Lucidity offers a holistic experience with roaming performers, interactive art installations, and a mythical story that unfolds on stage and within its immersive environments. This includes an art gallery, a magical merchant marketplace, food vendors, and an array of workshops, healers, and oracles. The Lucid City also features a whimsical Family Garden and sacred Ceremonial Fire.

“Lucidity Festival is more than a music and arts festival – it’s a journey into the heart of collective imagination, a place where every dream can take flight,” said Lucidity Cofounder and Marketing Director Jonah Haas. “We’re excited to welcome dreamers from all walks of life to share in this unique celebration of art, music, and community.”

Tickets are available at https://lucidityfestival.com/.

