I consider Elon Musk to be the greatest engineer/entrepreneur/innovator since Isambard Kingdom Brunel. But I realize that nothing I say will change the prejudices of those determined to discredit him. I can only buy more Tesla shares. Then we’ll see who has the last laugh.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.