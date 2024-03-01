Reps. Schiff, Carbajal Introduce Legislation to Expand Pell Grant, Improve College Affordability

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Washington, D.C.— Today, California Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) introduced legislation to expand the Pell Grant and improve college affordability for students across California and the United States.

The Degrees Not Debt Act would double the maximum Pell Grant award to $14,800, decreasing the amount of burdensome student loan debt for individuals pursuing higher education, and index that award cap to inflation after the 2025-2026 school year.

“I am a strong supporter of Pell Grants because they open doors for so many students who work hard but face financial hurdles,” said Rep. Schiff. “Our bill will double the maximum award for these grants because the current maximum falls short of covering the ever-increasing costs associated with higher education. It’s an obvious investment: we’re making college more accessible and affordable, ensuring hardworking students everywhere have the chance they deserve.”

“American college students owe nearly $2 trillion in student loans, and the tools that we have to prevent students from taking on additional debt to complete their education aren’t keeping up with the rising costs of higher education-even at our public colleges and universities,” said Congressman Carbajal. “As someone who was the first in his family to graduate college and someone who relied on Pell and other federal aid to earn that degree, I know the value of these awards have eroded. We have made progress in recent years securing the largest expansion of Pell in a decade, but still it is not enough to keep up with the rising cost of higher education.”

The Degrees Not Debt Act has the endorsement of the National Education Association, Young Invincibles, University of California System, Santa Barbara City College, Allan Hancock College, Cuesta College, Ventura College, Pasadena City College, Glendale Community College, and Los Angeles Community College District.

Reps. Schiff and Carbajal worked with House Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration to raise the maximum Pell award for the 2024-2025 school year to $7,395, which is $500 higher than the previous year and $900 higher than 2022.

Student loan debt in the U.S. totals more than $1.7 trillion – nearly twice the total credit card debt held by Americans. Californians hold the largest amount of student loan debt of any state, more than $140 billion, with an average student loan debt of $37,000 per borrower.

Over seven million students across the country rely on Pell Grants to cover the costs of their higher education. But the current maximum Pell Grant award only covers one-fifth of the average cost of an American four-year college.