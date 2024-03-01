Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Celebrates the First Graduation of 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission announces the forthcoming graduation ceremony of 17 dedicated participants from its esteemed 12-month Residential Treatment Program. The ceremony will occur on Saturday, March 9, at 5 PM at Santa Barbara Community Church at 1002 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara. This event signifies a momentous achievement for each of these individuals who have successfully navigated through the initial three phases of the Mission’s transformative program.

For over fifty years, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission has been a steadfast pillar in the community, addressing homelessness and addiction with unwavering dedication. Through its comprehensive services and steadfast support, the Mission has played a pivotal role in reshaping lives and reintegrating individuals into society with renewed hope and purpose.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, said, “These 17 graduates of our 12-month Residential Recovery Program are some of the best examples of living miracles I can think of.”

Expect an inspiring program featuring heartfelt speeches from the graduates themselves, and following the ceremony, a reception will be held onsite, providing attendees with the opportunity to mingle, extend congratulations to the graduates, and express gratitude to the Mission staff and supporters.

The public is cordially invited to join this meaningful graduation ceremony and witness the transformative narratives of resilience and triumph firsthand. This event serves as a reminder of the profound impact of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s services on both the lives of its participants and the broader community.



The event will be live-streamed: https://www.youtube.com/@santabarbararescuemission4261/streams