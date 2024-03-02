A Vote for Das Williams
I have never met Das Williams or Roy Lee, but I am endorsing Das because he has a master’s in environmental science and management. Maybe because I have a master’s from the old college of environmental design, U of Colorado, or maybe because I was against the new hotel (or any new hotels) on public property in Carpinteria. Roy cast the deciding vote for it, which I felt was a direct conflict of interest, since he owns and manages a restaurant nearby. He should have recused himself.