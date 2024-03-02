Seeking the Sullivans

I am trying to locate any of the Sullivan family, i.e., the children of Tom and Jane Sullivan who moved to Coronada Circle from Washington, DC. Their family were or are Mary, Barbara, Anne, Patty, Mike, and two others whose names unfortunately I cannot recall. They are related to me and visited my family in Bray, Ireland in 1960s.

If anybody can remember them, could you please get in contact. I visited them in DC in the 1970s, and I know Tom is deceased and Jane probably also.

Thanking you in anticipation!