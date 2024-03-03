I loves me my Angry Poodle, but I have to take exception to the recent comparison of Whiner-in-Chief Andy Caldwell and County Supervisor Das Williams. I use those descriptors deliberately, to call out the mismatch between the two.

Andy Caldwell is the past-master of politics-of-resentment whinery. He shows up to the Board of Supervisors to complain on every item, pretending to represent special interests that never show up themselves. His penchant for inaccuracy is legendary; I’ve come after him on public comment repeatedly and enjoyed the chance to call him out for talking out his ass. Andy doesn’t advance policy. He bitches to a board that has long since stopped listening.

Das Williams could not be more different. In 20 years of public service, he has definitely pissed people off. Does he hold forth at length on Roman history, when people would prefer not to get a lecture? Is he frank at the expense of sensitivity? Sometimes. But has he also led on numerous critical policy initiatives, from green energy to firearms safety to affordable housing? Absolutely. Das’s list of accomplishments is impressive by any standard. He shows up time after time, and he gets things done for this community.

I get the Poodle’s point about political self-sabotage. But beyond that, the comparison totally misses the mark. I could die happy never to hear Andy bloviate again. I am grateful to have Das working on behalf of our community and will listen to a bit of lecturing to get that.