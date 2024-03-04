Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 4, 2024 – Those with an eye for design are encouraged to apply for the City of Goleta’s Design Review Board (DRB). The City is looking to fill two vacancies:

1 Licensed Architect

1 At-Large Member (must be a City Resident)

This seven-member body encourages development that uses the best professional design practices to enhance the visual aesthetics of the community and prevent poor quality of design. The DRB advises the City Council, Planning Commission, and staff. Members are appointed to a three-year term.

The Design Review Board meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3:00 p.m. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Put your skills to good use and apply for the Design Review Board. Applications are available at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions and must be submitted by Friday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.