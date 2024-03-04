Assemblymember Gregg Hart Names Erica Flores of People Helping People as Woman of the Year for the 37th District

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Solvang, CA – Assemblymember Gregg Hart presented the Woman of the Year Award for Assembly District 37 to Erica Jane Flores, CEO of People Helping People. Flores joins a select group of women leaders, throughout the State of California, to be honored in commemoration of March as Women’s History Month.

“I am thrilled to present the Woman of the Year award to Erica Jane Flores. Erica works tirelessly, every day, to make our community a better place. She is making a lasting impact that will inspire future generations of women – like her 5 year old daughter,” said Assemblymember Hart. “Erica’s commitment to creating positive change is apparent in all that she does, and especially through her innovative work in the education, philanthropic, and human services sectors. Our entire community is proud of Erica!”

“I accept this award as a reflection of the unwavering and ever growing circle of support that has surrounded me throughout my life”, said Erica Jane Flores. “I am, because of generations of strong, bold, and heart-filled women that have raised me and inspired me and the unbreakable promise I hold for my daughter to always be people-centered, community-minded, and with unshakable hope that we can be better and do better, always. We don’t do this alone, and that is what makes this award special.”

Erica Jane Flores is a Santa Ynez resident who is known for her dedication to supporting the wellbeing of our community. In many roles, Flores has stepped up to provide for people in need. Serving as the CEO of People Helping People, Flores has been at the forefront of addressing critical needs and fostering community resilience. Flores also serves as an elected trustee for the College School District, in addition to serving on the boards of local nonprofits. Flores is the proud mother of a five-year-old daughter.