Beach Closure Lifted for Miramar Beach in Montecito

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the water contact closure for Miramar Beach from 1⁄4-mile east to 1/8-mile west of the Oak Creek outfall. Recent ocean water quality testing conducted by Environmental Health Services has confirmed the ocean water is now safe for recreational use in this area following recent sewage impacts.

We would also like to remind the public that while the causes are unrelated, Goleta beach remains closed. The water contact closure for Goleta Beach from 1-mile east to 1⁄2-mile west of the Goleta Slough outfall remains in effect. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid all contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.

The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches. Working to improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution is a multi-faceted task. To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.