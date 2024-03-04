The Grace Fisher Foundation Celebrates One Year of Free Programming at the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse with Grand Anniversary Party

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Grace Fisher Foundation is thrilled to announce the 1st Anniversary Party of its Inclusive Arts Clubhouse, marking an extraordinary year of providing free programming for adults and children with disabilities.

The celebration is scheduled to take place on March 8th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse, located at 121 South Hope Ave, in La Cumbre Plaza (across from Williams Sonoma).

The Inclusive Arts Clubhouse, established by the Grace Fisher Foundation, has been a beacon of creativity, inclusivity, and community engagement over the past year. To commemorate this milestone, the foundation is hosting a lively and entertaining celebration open to all ages.

The anniversary party promises an evening filled with music, art, delectable desserts, and fun activities for everyone. Attendees can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of art while enjoying live musical performances in collaboration with Out Of The Box Theater Company. “We are immensely proud of the impact the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse has had on the community in just one year.” said Jana Brody the Director of Operations/Development at the Grace Fisher Foundation. “This celebration is a testament to the power of art and inclusivity coming together to create positive change in people’s lives.”

The Grace Fisher Foundation extends a warm invitation to join in the festivities and celebrate the success of a year dedicated to free programming and inclusive arts. Sponsorships for the event are still available.

About the Grace Fisher Foundation:

The Grace Fisher Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to fostering creativity, inclusivity, and community engagement through various programs and initiatives. The Inclusive Arts Clubhouse, established by the foundation, provides free programming to empower individuals of all ages to explore and express themselves through the arts. Learn more at www.gracefisherfoundation.org