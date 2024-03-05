Colon Cancer Awareness Month Brings Local Grant into Spotlight

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a $167,000 grant in support of a genetic counseling program called the Lynch Syndrome, Education and Assessment Program (LEAP) at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. This grant was initiated at the recommendation of Richard V. Gunner, trustee of the Dr. Howard R. Bierman and Anthony Granatelli Fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation. The goal of the program is to identify and assist individuals with Lynch syndrome, which is a genetic predisposition to colorectal (colon or rectum), uterine and pancreatic cancers.

With March signaling the arrival of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the magnitude of LEAP hits close to home for Santa Barbara County residents. Through this charitable grant and stewardship of the Cancer Foundation, genetic counselors at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center are continually able to meet with individuals and families, facilitating important conversations and providing critical screenings. In conjunction with the Cottage Hospital pathology department and seed money from the initial grant in 2015, genetic counselors at the Cancer Center were able to help establish immunohistochemistry (IHC) screenings for Lynch syndrome. This type of screening is also employed in the testing of colorectal and endometrial cancers.

Colon cancer is very treatable when discovered early. From moderate to advanced cases, surgery and chemotherapy are often effective. And while research is still being conducted on Lynch syndrome and colorectal cancers, early detection is key to prevention. Through the grant for LEAP and collaboration with the Cancer Foundation, residents of Santa Barbara County are able to meet with genetic counselors, receive genetic testing and risk assessment and gain further education on personalized screening.

Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation, stated, “This grant is changing lives in our community. We are tremendously grateful to Richard V. Gunner and the Dr. Howard R. Bierman and Anthony Granatelli Fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation for their foresight in supporting this essential program.” Thanks to the commitment of the Howard R. Bierman, M.D., and Anthony Granatelli Fund the Cancer Foundation continues to support the genetic counseling team identify, counsel and monitor individuals in Santa Barbara County with Lynch syndrome. Donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation to support genetic counseling at www.cfsb.org. For more information about colorectal screenings, please contact Natalie Gutierrez at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center (805-879-5678).

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara works to deliver superior cancer care to everyone in Santa Barbara County and provides significant philanthropic support to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.