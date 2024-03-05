East Beach Habitat Restoration Project Installation Milestone

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara completed plant installation for the East Beach Habitat Restoration Project (Project). The Project involved the removal of non-native ice plant and the installation of 3,200 Central Coast native plants restoring 1.1-acres of coastal dunes. Native coastal dune plant species aid in the formation and stabilization of sand dunes, support local birds and wildlife including bees, and honor Santa Barbara’s unique coastal ecology.

Wood slat sand fencing was installed to help protect the restoration area and aid with stabilizing the dune sands while the low-lying plants grow and develop roots. The restoration area is located on the beach, parallel to the bike path, between Calle Cesar Chavez and the soccer fields next to Palm Park Beach House (236 E. Cabrillo Blvd).

The Project has now transitioned to the five-year maintenance phase in which the City will continue to monitor and support plant establishment.

To learn more or ask questions about the Project, please contact: BCornett@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Projects/EB-Restoration