Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Mission Hope Cancer Center Launch “Food RX” Program to Support Food-Insecure Cancer Patients

(Santa Barbara, CA) — The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Mission Hope Cancer Center have joined forces to introduce the innovative “Food Rx” program, aimed at addressing the nutritional needs of food-insecure cancer patients in North Santa Barbara County.

The collaboration between the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Mission Hope Cancer Center marks a significant step in the fight against food insecurity among cancer patients. The “Food Rx” initiative, funded by a $50,000 grant from Dignity Health seeks to make nutrient-dense foods available on-site and deliver groceries and fresh produce to qualifying individuals undergoing cancer care treatment. The program’s focus is on promoting healthy eating habits and alleviating the burden of food insecurity.

Recognizing the financial challenges faced by many cancer patients, particularly older adults, the program aims to remove barriers to food access by offering nutrient-dense foods on a regular basis. With Mission Hope Cancer Center reporting that 640 patients qualify for financial assistance, and approximately 46% of them being older adults, the initiative targets a vulnerable demographic that often struggles to afford nutritious meals amidst mounting medical bills and reduced earning capacity. “We understand the difficult circumstances that cancer patients often face, especially when it comes to prioritizing expenses such as medical bills and groceries,” said Lacey Baldiviez, Chief Impact Officer of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “Through the ‘Food Rx’ program, we aim to provide immediate relief by offering shelf-stable nutrient-dense meal replacements and grocery home delivery to eligible patients, ensuring they have convenient access to supportive food options throughout their cancer care experience.”

In addition to providing essential food items, the program will offer nutrition education specific to common challenges experienced during cancer care treatment. By equipping patients with knowledge and resources for nourishment, the initiative seeks to reduce the burden of food insecurity and enhance overall well-being.

As part of the Foodbank’s mission of equitable access to all programs and materials, bilingual (Spanish/English) educational materials are provided. “Maintaining a nutritious diet is essential for cancer patients, as it can help support their immune system, aid in recovery, and improve overall quality of life,” said Mission Hope Cancer Center Vice President of Cancer Services, Kathleen Sullivan. “By partnering with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, we are able to offer our patients not only immediate access to nutritious foods but also ongoing support and education to help them make informed dietary choices.” As part of the partnership, both organizations are committed to monitoring the real-time health impacts of the program for participants. By collecting relevant data, such as changes in food security, nutrition and biomedical outcomes among cancer patients, the data could open up opportunities for additional funding and programming to further expand the reach and impact of the “Food Rx” program.

The launch of the “Food Rx” program underscores the collective efforts of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Mission Hope Cancer Center to address the intersection of food insecurity and cancer care in Santa Barbara County. Through collaborative initiatives and community support, both organizations are dedicated to ensuring that all individuals have access to nutritious foods during their cancer journey.