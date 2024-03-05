Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 4, 2024

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) invites the community to attend a series of upcoming public meetings regarding the Airport Master Plan Update, including an interactive Open House on Thursday, March 7. These meetings will review the latest updates and concepts being considered for the Airport’s future development and allow for public feedback and comment.

A master plan is a forward-looking planning document that covers the next 20 years at an airport. This document looks at passenger projections and provides conceptual plans and timelines for airport facilities to accommodate those future demands, comply with Federal regulations, and enhance safety. The objective of this project is to update the 2017 Airport Master Plan to accommodate the latest forecasts and projections.

At each of these public meetings, SBA will present major changes recommended for the airport over the planning period, including a preferred alternative for the taxiway and runway system. The Master Plan Update also considers additional aircraft hangars, vertiports, a parking garage, fuel storage improvements, and a long-term terminal reconfiguration. The presentation will also review a noise analysis that compares existing noise contours to projected future noise contours.

The Open House will provide the community with an opportunity to connect directly with SBA staff and consultants, ask questions about the project, and provide their feedback.

SBA Open House

Thursday, March 7, 2024

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Ellwood Elementary School

7686 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

Additional Public Meetings:

Airport Commission

Wednesday, March 6 at 6:00 pm

Airport Administration Building

601 Firestone Road

Santa Barbara City Planning Commission

Thursday, March 7 at 1:00 pm

City Hall, Council Chambers

735 Anacapa Street

Santa Barbara City Council

March 12 at 2:00 pm

City Hall, Council Chambers

735 Anacapa Street

To learn more about the Master Plan Update and sign up for email updates, visit FlySBA.com/MPU