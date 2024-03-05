Santa Barbara’s Downtown Just Got a Boost on Fresh Produce Availability

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, March 2024

For many decades, the residents of our city have been blessed with a strong offering of fresh produce from Tri-County Market and the Santa Barbara Farmers Market. Well, things are about to get even better now that Isla Vista Food Coop (IVFC) has made it’s entrance in downtown Santa Barbara acquiring the old Cantwell’s Market and Deli. IVFC has been doing business in Isla Vista since 1973 and is the only community owned grocery store in the county. Its new Downtown Market includes a wide selection of fresh produce, including organic and fair trade offerings from local producers. A great addition to our city that will certainly please the neighbors and visitors shopping at 1533 State Street- the corner of State and Arrellaga.

Joel Garcia, Produce Manager at IVFC: “We have a strong and long relationship with local farmers representing the core of the offering at the Farmers Market. We provide them with a devoted space to display their products 7 days a week, extending their opportunity to fulfill the needs of their customers.” Lisa Oglesby, President of IVFC adds: “This is an important investment our co-op is making to expand our footprint in the community, in alignment with our strategic priorities to provide affordable, fresh and healthy alternatives to its residents. We hope the neighbors will give us their preference and support.”

IVFC Downtown Market is open daily from 7am – 8pm with made-to-order deli offerings 7am – 3pm. The Isla Vista Food Co-op looks forward to celebrating this new chapter with the community in early May.