Unity of Santa Barbara Welcomes Home the Unity Globe

Santa Barbara, CA— March 4, 2024 — Unity of Santa Barbara announced it is bringing back some artifacts from Unity Village, Missouri, the birthplace of the Unity movement, to their new home at the Santa Barbara campus.

Beacon of Spiritual Light

Among the artifacts is the Unity Globe, which served as a true inspiration when walking through the Silent Unity building at Unity Village, signifying a world outreach in prayer, a beacon of Spiritual Light to the World.

“When we think of Unity on Arrellaga Street, it’s a sacred light to so many,” said Co-Spiritual Leader Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes. “We are most fortunate to be able to bring the Unity Globe home to Unity of Santa Barbara”, added Co-Spiritual Leader Rev. Cathy Jean Norman.

Archives Finds

Rev. Cathy and her husband Steve Blain traveled back to Unity Village to retrieve the items last week. While going through the archives, Rev. Cathy found that Unity of Santa Barbara was big in the radio movement many years ago. It is also the oldest Unity group in Southern California, having started as a study group in 1922, and then incorporated in 1926.

Homecoming Celebration

Unity of Santa Barbara will unveil the Unity Globe and other items on Sunday, March 10th at 10 AM. It will be a homecoming celebration of sorts, with visiting ministers among the guests. The public is welcome to attend.

Unity of Santa Barbara is an accepting, positive spiritual community that honors all spiritual paths.