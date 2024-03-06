General Rain Advisory for Countywide Beaches

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Due to rainfall occurring today, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea. Also, due to creek flows following the rain, large debris such as logs may be present in the ocean and other waterways posing an increased risk of injury to anyone entering the water at countywide beaches.

To minimize potential health and safety risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks during and for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

Sport harvesters should wait at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish. High bacterial levels, pesticide, herbicide and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean with the storm runoff may impact shellfish beds. Adequate cooking of shellfish will destroy harmful bacteria, but may not be effective in killing viruses. In addition, cooking does not eliminate chemical and metal pollutants in shellfish.

Please also be advised that Goleta Beach from 1-mile east to ½-mile west of the Goleta Slough outfall remains CLOSED to recreational water contact due to the recent release of untreated sewage to Goleta Slough.

