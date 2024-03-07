Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Announces “Round Up” Auction and Gala

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – March 6, 2024 – The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation (The Foundation) is thrilled to announce its 3rd annual ROUND UP fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, from 5:00 PM onwards at the beautiful Glen Annie Golf Course. This year’s theme is “Las Vegas Casino Night”, promising an evening of thrilling entertainment, delicious food, and fundraising for a worthy cause.

Calling all high rollers and supporters! Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas right here on the Central Coast. This year’s ROUND UP will feature:

Live and silent auctions : Bid on incredible items and experiences to take home a piece of the Vegas magic.

: Bid on incredible items and experiences to take home a piece of the Vegas magic. Casino games : Get your adrenaline pumping with blackjack, craps, and other classic casino games (for fun money, of course!).

: Get your adrenaline pumping with blackjack, craps, and other classic casino games (for fun money, of course!). Delicious dinner : Savor a delectable meal prepared by Frog Bar and Grill.

: Savor a delectable meal prepared by Frog Bar and Grill. Delectable drinks : Enjoy our signature cocktail, Blue Suede Shoes!

: Enjoy our signature cocktail, Blue Suede Shoes! Live music and dancing : Groove to the lively tunes of The Time Travelers and show off your moves on the dance floor under the stars.

: Groove to the lively tunes of The Time Travelers and show off your moves on the dance floor under the stars. Elvis impersonator : Strike a pose with the King himself and capture unforgettable memories.

: Strike a pose with the King himself and capture unforgettable memories. Magician: Enjoy Gene Urban’s unbelievable magic tricks that will amaze and delight!

More than just an exciting evening, the ROUND UP is a crucial fundraising event for the DPHS Foundation, bringing together parents, staff, alumni, and community members to raise critical funds for the school.

“We are incredibly excited to host another year of the ROUND UP,” said Jennifer Ono, President of the DPHS Foundation. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community, have some fun, and raise essential funds for our students”.

Corporate sponsors for the event currently include:

Presenting Platinum Sponsor: Deckers Corporation

Silver Sponsors: American Riviera Bank and Taylor Farms

Bronze Sponsors: Sashi & Jennifer Ono, Stephen & Tanya Masterson, and Dr. Justina Pham

In-Kind Sponsors: Por la Mar Nursery and The Time Travelers

Sponsorships opportunities are still available

Tickets are on sale now! Visit DPHSFoundation.org/round-up to secure your spot at this unforgettable event. Don your finest attire, channel your inner high roller, and join us for a night of fun, philanthropy, and community spirit.

About the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation:

The DPHS Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the educational experience for students at Dos Pueblos High School. Through fundraising and community partnerships, the Foundation provides crucial resources for academic programs, extracurricular activities, and vital student support services.

For more information:

Visit the DPHS Foundation website: DPHSFoundation.org

Contact the DPHS Foundation: fundraising@dphsfoundation.org

Join us for a night of fun, fundraising, and community spirit at the DPHS Foundation ROUND UP!