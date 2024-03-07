Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara’s Re-opened Integrated Health Clinic Addresses Critical Healthcare Needs for Local Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

[Santa Barbara, CA March 2024] – Sanctuary Centers is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its Integrated Health Clinic, located at 23 W Micheltorena Street. This revitalized facility will enhance access to affordable healthcare and serve the diverse medical and behavioral health care needs of the Santa Barbara community.

By offering medical and behavioral health care under one roof, the clinic aims to streamline the healthcare journey for residents and foster a healthier and more resilient community. Open from Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, the clinic is open to the public, ensuring that every individual receives the care they deserve.

“After a short hiatus, we are excited to reopen our Integrated Health Clinic and deliver high quality medical and behavioral health care to Santa Barbara residents,” remarked Barry Schoer, President/CEO at Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara. “We are committed to providing coordinated, client-focused care in an inclusive environment, for years to come.”

As for the future of the Integrated Health Clinic, Sanctuary Centers plans to significantly expand its services within their latest community benefit project, which is currently under construction. Overall, the project will deliver 34 units of housing for the low/no income population, supportive services, and co-located medical, dental and behavioral health care.

To make an appointment at the Integrated Health Clinic, call 805-995-9014.

About Sanctuary Centers:

Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara stands as the leading nonprofit behavioral health care agency in Santa Barbara County. Annually, they provide responsive services to address the intricate physical and emotional needs of their clients. Committed to the vision of fostering healthy, productive, and independent lives for all receiving mental health care, Sanctuary Centers prioritizes individualized treatment. From inpatient and residential treatment to outpatient therapy and career development services, Sanctuary Centers offers a comprehensive range of services. Join Sanctuary Centers in their commitment to transforming lives by providing comprehensive mental health care.