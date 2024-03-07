Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Partners with Law Firm to Boost Local Hiring

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has forged a partnership with Mullen & Henzell L.L.P. to provide area law school students and graduates with career development opportunities in the law firm’s Santa Barbara office. Under the partnership, the Foundation will inform current and former scholarship recipients of available law clerk and attorney employment opportunities at Mullen & Henzell. Scholarship Foundation officials believe the program could serve as a template for collaboration with other area employers.

“Last summer, we helped highlight multiple summer law clerk opportunities at Mullen & Henzell among our law scholarship recipients and recent graduates, and that process led to discussions about initiatives to bolster our local workforce through collaborative efforts with employers,” said Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera. “We encourage other employers to work closely with us, and would welcome more such partnerships.”

Last year the Scholarship Foundation awarded scholarships totaling $183,370 to 19 local students attending law school. All told, the Foundation awarded nearly $7.2 million to 1,864 students throughout Santa Barbara County for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Founded in 1953 as Cavalletto, Webster, Mullen & McCaughey, Mullen & Henzell (www.mullenlaw.com) represents clients in a broad range of personal, business, and professional endeavors across four primary practice areas: business and real estate, tax and estate planning, civil litigation, and labor and employment. The firm prioritizes mentoring new lawyers and positioning them for professional success. Its law clerk program enables current law school students to obtain real-world legal experience in a collaborative environment. Candidates selected for the law clerk program in recent years have included Scholarship Foundation recipients.

“Mullen & Henzell is pleased to partner with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara in support of its mission,” said Brian Daly, a partner in the firm’s labor and employment group. “Like the Foundation, Mullen & Henzell is an institution with deep local roots. The firm looks forward to continuing to provide law school students and new attorneys with opportunities to work on sophisticated legal matters with highly experienced attorneys on the Central Coast.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to more than 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.