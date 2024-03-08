Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Inaugural Event TWO-EXTENDED Weekends

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo proudly introduces its first-ever two-weekend extravaganza, themed “Double Thrill Double Fun” taking place on Thursday, April 25th to Sunday, April 28th, and Friday, May 3rd to Sunday, May 5th, 2024. There is plenty of parking at La Cumbre Middle School & Bishop Diego High School then ride the FREE trolley to the fair. Discount pre-sale entry and unlimited one-day carnival ride tickets are on sale until 10 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Immerse yourself in the excitement of this inaugural event, where the showgrounds will come alive with the sights and sounds of a thrilling world of heart-stopping carnival rides that promise an adrenaline-pumping adventure for daredevils. Little ones can enjoy a magical experience in a dedicated kiddie ride and games area, designed for children of all ages. Journey through the enchanting atmosphere of classic midway games, where laughter and friendly competition fill the air. Enjoy the entertainment, creative exhibits, adorable farm animals, live music, magic, hypnotism, and delicious fair food. The fair promises non-stop fun and entertainment throughout both weekends.

Delight your taste buds with a diverse array of fair foods, designed to satisfy every craving. From beloved classics like BBQ tri-tip, turkey legs, funnel cake, cotton candy, and corn dogs to enticing and unique culinary delights.

Mark your calendars for a double dose of excitement on four days from April 25th-28th, and three days from May 3rd-5th, 2024. “Double Thrill Double Fun” embodies the energy, joy, and sense of adventure the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo aims to deliver —a seven-day extravaganza filled with thrills, laughter, and family- friendly fun.

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is an annual celebration of fun, entertainment, and cultural experiences that unites the community for a memorable event. Committed to providing a diverse array of attractions and activities, the fair strives to create lasting memories and traditions for attendees of all ages.

If you are interested in being a vendor, buying tickets, or need general information visit EarlWarren.com, receptionist@earlwarren.com or call (805) 687-0766.