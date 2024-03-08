The Kingston Trio ‘Keep the Music Playing’ Nearly Seven Decades Since They Took the World by Storm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Nashville, Tenn. (February 26, 2024)–Nearly seven decades since they emerged from San Francisco’s North Beach club scene to introduce the sounds of folk music into the mainstream and take the world by storm, The Kingston Trio return to their native California for their 2024 “Keep The Music Playing” national tour.

Credited for sparking the “American Folk Revival” or folk movement of the late 50s and early 60s with their commercial success (which at one point accounted for approximately 15% of Capitol records sales), and known for hits such as “Tom Dooley,” “M.T.A. (The Man Who Never Returned),” and “Where Have All The Flowers Gone,” The Kingston Trio will appear for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Tuesday, April 9 at The Lobero Theatre(33 E. Canon Perdido St.) in Santa Barbara. Tickets start at $26 for students and range from $51 – $76 for the general public (plus fees) and are available via loberotheatre.com, by calling (805) 963-0761 or 1-888-4LOBERO (1-888-456-2376), or at the box office. Showtime is 7 P.M.

Formed in 1956 by Bob Shane, Nick Reynolds, and Dave Guard (replaced by John Stewart at the height of the group’s popularity in 1961), The Kingston Trio is one of the longest-operating bands touring today. Though the group has undergone multiple personnel changes and its founding members have since passed away, the music of The Kingston Trio lives on with the passing of the torch to three new members with intrinsic ties to the original: Mike Marvin (adopted son of founding member Reynolds), Tim Gorelangton (friend of Reynolds since boyhood and one of the few to record with him), and Buddy Woodward (who toured with the Trio). All three personally remember the iconic trio’s performances as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture at the top of the music charts–perhaps part of the reason its newest members sound so much like the original Trio.

Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and The Eagles, to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin, to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy® nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.

“I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music Nick, Dave, Bob, and John performed and getting audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” noted Mike Marvin, adding, “It’s all the more gratifying to perform this music for all the fans and to ‘Keep the Music Playing.”

For more information on The Kingston Trio ‘Keep The Music Playing’ Tour and tickets, please visit www.kingstontrio.