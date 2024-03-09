I want to thank each person who was on the ballot this primary season. It takes courage to run for elected office and put yourself in the public eye. My friend and neighbor, Krishna Flores, put her hat in the ring for Supervisor of the 4th District of Santa Barbara County.

Krishna understands the political landscape of the North County. She understood that winning that seat would be a tall order, being a registered Democrat, a first-time candidate, and facing a Republican incumbent. A Republican incumbent who would run for the seat for a second time, unchallenged, until she stepped into the race. Krishna’s commitment to small “d” democratic values drove her to run.

An unchallenged candidate needs only one vote to garner 100 percent of said vote. An unchallenged candidate needs only one vote to claim a mandate on his agenda. An unchallenged candidate need not debate, take positions, or go on the record. An unchallenged candidate, therefore, can quickly become an unaccountable representative to all.

I applaud Krishna Flores for her bravery and dedication to the democratic process. Krishna’s candidacy injected much-needed vitality into the electoral process. While the outcome may not have been what she hoped for, her presence in the race underscored the importance of competition and accountability in our democracy.