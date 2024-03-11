Two Suspects Arrested in Stolen Vehicle for Distribution of Illegal Drugs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 11, 2024

On March 6, 2024, around 9:00 a.m., Santa Barbara Police Detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 1st block of South Hope Avenue on a recently reported stolen vehicle from the City of Lompoc.

Two subjects were contacted, and upon further investigation, detectives discovered a sizable quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and other items used to sell or distribute illegal drugs. Also located in the vehicle were two e-bicycles that are believed to have been stolen as well.

Both subjects were arrested on scene and booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail. The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Mark William Kempthorne of Santa Barbara, and the passenger was identified as 61-year-old Thomas Redmond of Santa Maria.

Kempthorne was arrested for possession/transportation for sale of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Redmond was arrested for possession/transportation for sale of fentanyl and possession/transportation for sale of methamphetamine.

Bail was set at $300,000 for both individuals. An approximate total of 3.3 ounces of narcotics were taken off the streets of Santa Barbara.