Local Partnering Organizations Launch Free Mobile Vision Clinic

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

March 5th, 2024, Santa Barbara, CA – In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at expanding access to vision care for local underserved populations, leading community organizations Rotary International, Lions Clubs International, SEE International, Westminster Free Clinic, and The Salvation Army, are proud to announce the launch of a mobile vision clinic. This innovative service will make its debut with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 20, 2024, at 11:30 AM, located at 650 S Petit Ave, Ventura, CA, where lunch will be served to attendees. The event will feature a keynote speaker, as well as words from different organizational representatives, and a patient testimony.

The need for mobile services became apparent following the organizations’ opening of three free vision clinics across the community. After opening the first clinic in Ventura in 2018, services were expanded through two more clinics, one opening in Oxnard in 2021, and another in Thousand Oaks in 2023. Despite these expansions, it was clear that transportation issues and other barriers prevented many community members from accessing the much-needed vision care services offered at these clinics. This led to the idea of a mobile clinic, capable of reaching patients directly in their areas.

Thanks to many generous donations and the support of the partnering organizations, a van was purchased and converted to accommodate medical equipment. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the mobile clinic will begin operations.

Chris Brashears, a representative from the Rotary Club of Ventura, commented on the importance of this initiative: “By going mobile, we will be able to serve a lot more people on the Central Coast with the gift of vision,” he said.

The mobile unit will replace the traditional brick-and-mortar setup at the Ventura walk-in and will be stationed outside the Salvation Army every Tuesday. It will also periodically offer services at the Swap Meet Justice in Oxnard, the Santa Paula Westminster Free Clinic, and many other local events throughout the Central Coast.