Reps. Schiff, Garcia, 35+ California Colleagues Call on FEMA To Reimburse Local Governments For Funds Spent Supporting A COVID-19 Pandemic Homeless Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Washington, D.C.— Today, Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) joined Representative Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and over 35 members of the California delegation in calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fully reimburse local governments across California for millions of dollars spent on shelter options for high-risk people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.



In a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, the lawmakers write that any policy to withhold FEMA reimbursements to local governments under California’s COVID-19 Major Disaster Declaration will collectively cost California cities and counties more than $300 million at a time of incredible fiscal strain for local governments.



“In order for local governments to do their part in future disaster situations, it is imperative that California cities and counties are able to recover pandemic costs without sacrificing essential services and their continued investment in housing and community resources,” wrote the lawmakers. “We respectfully urge you to reconsider any action that would limit the expected reimbursement to local governments for the administration of Project Roomkey. Our residents cannot afford to miss out on federal relief.”



“The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) applauds Congressman Robert Garcia and fellow members of the California Congressional Delegation for urging FEMA to guarantee full reimbursement for emergency non-congregate sheltering costs incurred by California’s counties amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said San Luis Obispo County Supervisor and CSAC President Bruce Gibson. “Counties in California were at the forefront of responding to the public health crisis, including implementing Project Roomkey to ensure that high-risk homeless individuals received essential care. Counties invested millions of dollars in providing non-congregate shelter and were given assurances by FEMA that they would be fully reimbursed for these costs. The federal government must honor this commitment and follow through on providing the promised support to counties.”



In addition to Schiff and Garcia, the letter was signed by Representatives Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.), Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.), Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), Ami Bera (D-Calif.), Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.), Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.), Julia Brownley (D-Calif.), Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), Lou Correa (D-Calif.), Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Juan Vargas (D-Calif.), Norma Torres (D-Calif.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), Scott Peters (D-Calif.), Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), Josh Harder (D-Calif.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.), Mike Levin (D-Calif.), Judy Chu (R-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and David Valadao (R-Calif.)



The letter is in response to an October 16, 2023 letter from FEMA’s Regional Office to the California Office of Emergency Services, where FEMA made a retroactive limitation of 20-days for reimbursement under the Project Roomkey emergency non-congregant sheltering. The following local governments are affected:

City and County of San Francisco – $114 million

City of Los Angeles – $60 million

Sonoma County – $32 million

San Diego County – $24-$28 million

Ventura County – $22 million

Santa Clara County – $15.9 million

Santa Cruz County – $9.7 million

Contra Costa County – $9.2 million

Kings County – “Drastically reduce” the $8 million in pending reimbursements

City of Long Beach – $6.2 million

City of Sacramento – $6.1 million

Mendocino County – $1.4 million

Santa Barbara County – $1 million

Marin County – $579,000

City of Oakland – $375,475

Madera County – $200,000

The letter is available here.