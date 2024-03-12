Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Location: 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Park and enter from the Multi-Specialty Clinic entrance on the north side of the building.

Join Our Growing Team!

Are you looking for a rewarding career in health care? Sansum Clinic (now part of Sutter Health) is hosting a hiring event on March 19th and we want to meet YOU!

Meet with hiring managers and learn about career opportunities, our benefits and the rewarding work we do in the community. We are accepting applications for a wide variety of clinical and administrative roles at Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Visit our website and apply today!

careers.sansumclinic.org

Sutter Health is an equal opportunity employer EOE/M/F/Disability/Veterans