In several recent TV appearances, President Biden has referred to himself as a “committed Zionist.” But how does that explain his tortured logic in dealing with the deadly, man-made famine in Gaza?

Why not support a ceasefire? As Israel’s banker, he could insist that the needed food, clean water, and medicine in those blocked food trucks be permitted immediate passage. Instead of doing so, the president ordered air drops, a politically motivated stunt that has already proven insufficient, ineffective, and deadly. The meager airdrops have injured dozens of starving Palestinians, and one delivered by the Jordanians crushed at least five others to death.

Why not deliver the life-saving aid the cheapest and safest way by requiring Israel — like other U.S. arms recipients — to accept basic human rights conditions? But, no, Biden prefers to spend tens — if not hundreds — of millions of taxpayer money to build a “pier” in Gaza. Experts say the proposed spectacle — well-meaning but sadly futile — will take months to construct. That’s not all. Also, it’s likely to also expose the 1,000 U.S. troops required to do the job to gunfire, bombs and other dangers that you see every day in conflict zones.

Go figure.