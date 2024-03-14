Bill Rosen, Longtime Director of Goleta Water District Board, Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Bill Rosen, a director of the Goleta Board since 2008, has announced that he will not be a

candidate for election in 2024 ending a sixteen year service to the Goleta Water District.

Rosen recounted his service as Board President for five consecutive years during which there

were significant changes made to board practices including access to the agenda, relations with

the general manager, increases to stipends and conditions under which they are earned. During

his service as Board President a code of ethics and a code of conduct were adopted. Sealed bid

procurement was implemented. Rosen also served as board member of the Association of

California Water Agencies and Chair of ACWA Region 5.

Rosen was easily elected three times a ran unopposed once.

Rosen praised the staff of the district for their dedication, effort and performance.

Rosen said that he came to the conclusion that it was time to step down at the end of his

current term.