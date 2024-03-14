Celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day Responsibly: Designate a Sober Driver, Your Lucky Charm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

With the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations fast approaching, the Santa Barbara Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate responsibly by designating a sober driver – your lucky charm for a safe and enjoyable celebration.

Additional officers will be on patrol March 17, 2024, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on March 16th, 2024, during evening hours, at undisclosed locations.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebration, but it’s important to celebrate responsibly,” Traffic Investigator Edward Kasper said. “Designating a sober driver before the festivities begin can save lives. It’s a simple way to make sure everyone traveling on our roads gets home safely.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. More than 13,384 preventable deaths throughout 2021 involved drunk driving, representing 31% of all traffic fatalities in the United States that year. Over the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, specifically, 47 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in the U.S.

The Traffic Investigator Kasper wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Marijuana, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.