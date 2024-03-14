Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA.- Chaucer’s Books (3321 State Street, Santa Barbara) will host local author Anthony Estrada for an in-store book talk and signing of his thriller “Those Who Fear Us” on Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

Book Description of “Those Who Fear Us”

A Latino police officer nearing retirement, his estranged lawyer son, and the former matriarch of their family, band together against an ambush by White Nationalist and Latino street gangs in a California farming community.

“I knew I was going to die. And somehow, I knew it’s exactly what I needed most.”

Sergeant Carlos Lopez patrols the streets of the isolated, sleepy California farming community of San Eugenio. Searching for meaning, purpose, and dignity, Sgt. Lopez finds it at the expense of the town’s Latino migrant population.

A prisoner of his circumstances, Sgt. Lopez believes the only possible escape is putting his department-issued Beretta 9mm to his head. In the midst of a case that has divided the nation, a call from headquarters to hold a high-profile murder suspect for the evening threatens to upend every story Carlos has created in his life and forces him to confront the demons of his past, his family, career legacy, and racial identity.

A tale of family, identity, redemption, and the meaning of truth, Those Who Fear Us asks the question, “Are the ones we’re afraid of most, the ones staring back at us in the mirror?”

About the Author

Anthony Estrada is a Los Angeles-based producer and writer.Most recently, Anthony worked for Nicki Minaj, as part of her growth development team as she expanded her entrepreneurial and creative endeavors across multiple sectors. Estrada continues to pursue projects and opportunities that help develop the influence of Latinos in front of and behind the camera, in the film, television, music, and theatre.