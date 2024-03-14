Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Do you have a passion for making a difference in your community? Share your ideas and be a part of a City team by joining one of our 32 City Advisory Groups! The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, we have 51 vacancies across our City Advisory Groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of these groups, please contact the City Clerk’s Office atClerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5309. For a detailed list of vacancies and an online application, visit our Boards and Commissions page.

Application Deadline is Tuesday, April 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (estimated time)

Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (estimated time)

Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (estimated time)

Applicants can choose which interview date to attend, but all applicants must attend an interview in order to be eligible for appointment. City staff will contact applicants for scheduling.

Santa Barbara Youth Council (SBYC) applicants are also required to attend an additional interview conducted by the current SBYC. The SBYC will conduct interviews at the Franklin Neighborhood Center (1136 E. Montecito Street) at 5:15 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, March 18, 2024; Monday, April 1, 2024; and Monday, April 15, 2024.

The City Council will make appointments to the City Advisory Groups on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.