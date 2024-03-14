As I read the Indy’s recent article “Getting to the Bottom of Goleta’s Million-Gallon Sewage Spill” I realized how truly vulnerable our oceans are to human impact and how desperately we need to protect them.

As a kid, I was constantly at the beach, its vast ecosystems inspiring me to pursue a career in a STEM field. To this day I chase the wonder I felt looking at the mini ecosystems of tide pools, fascinated by the diverse life my two sisters and I found within them.

To ensure that future generations can experience this same wonder, we need to push for the expansion and continued protection of our Marine Protected Areas in order to guarantee that we are not just idly waiting for the inevitable collapse of California’s amazing coastline.