State Route 154 Emergency Repairs Continue Next Week

By Caltrans District 5
Thu Mar 14, 2024 | 1:57pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans is continuing to perform emergency repairs in various locations on State Route 154 following a series of winter storms.  Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the following locations over the next several weeks to allow for repairs to nearby slopes and drainage facilities.

·       Camp Tequepis Road to Saint Francis Ranch.

·       Stagecoach Road to West Camino Cielo.

·       West Camino Cielo to Painted Cave Road.

·       Painted Cave Road to Windy Gap.

·       San Antonio Creek Road to Primavera Road.

This intermittent traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 9 am until 3:30 pm and on Fridays from 9 am until 12 noon.  Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within these work zones. 

The contractor for this $7.4 million emergency project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.  This project is expected to be completed this summer.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

