State Route 154 Emergency Repairs Continue Next Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans is continuing to perform emergency repairs in various locations on State Route 154 following a series of winter storms. Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the following locations over the next several weeks to allow for repairs to nearby slopes and drainage facilities.

· Camp Tequepis Road to Saint Francis Ranch.

· Stagecoach Road to West Camino Cielo.

· West Camino Cielo to Painted Cave Road.

· Painted Cave Road to Windy Gap.

· San Antonio Creek Road to Primavera Road.

This intermittent traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 9 am until 3:30 pm and on Fridays from 9 am until 12 noon. Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within these work zones.

The contractor for this $7.4 million emergency project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. This project is expected to be completed this summer.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.