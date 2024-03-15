Beach Closure Lifted For Goleta Beach

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the water contact closure for Goleta Beach. Water quality testing conducted by Environmental Health Services has confirmed the ocean water is now safe for recreational use along the Goleta Beach County Park shoreline following the reported sewage spill in mid-February.

The East End of Goleta Beach County Park remains closed for public access due to ongoing emergency storm and beach nourishment operations. A water contact advisory will remain in effect for this restricted shoreline area.

“We acknowledge the impact of the beach closure has had on Goleta Beach visitors and sincerely thank the community for their cooperation while we conducted additional ocean water sampling to confirm its safety for swimming, paddling, and other water contact activities. With the lifting of the beach closure, let’s embrace the opportunity to once again enjoy the beauty of Goleta Beach County Park together,” said Lars Seifert,

Environmental Health Services Director.

For up-to-date information on the status of routinely sampled beaches countywide, please see our Ocean Water Monitoring website or contact our 24-hour recorded Ocean Water Quality Hotline at 805-681-4949.

The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches. Working to improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution is a multi-faceted task. To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.