Bureau of Land Management Plans Carrizo Plain National Monument Pile Burn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct prescribed burn, as soon as next week, on approximately one-half acre at the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County. The piles were constructed from blown down cottonwood branches that are next to the Saucito Ranch House, west of the Goodwin Education Center.

The smoke will be pushing up towards the North, which may impact the community of California Valley. Timing of the one-day burn will depend on weather conditions, air quality, resource availability, and onsite observations. The burn is being closely coordinated with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

The Carrizo Plain National Monument will remain open during burn activities. As a precaution, visitors should watch for wildland fire equipment and firefighters on the roads and be prepared to slow down.

For specific questions, please contact the BLM fire management staff or Carrizo Plain National Monument staff at 661-391-6000.