Locally, Las Aletas, an auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, has joined forces with Coco LaForge, internationally renowned Chef to provide nourishing and naturally crafted chicken minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and dessert that will be served to the residents of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, during ACTION! Week.

ACTION! Week is an annual program sponsored by the National Assistance League in honor of the birthday of their founder, Ann Banning. This event was first started in 2012 and continues throughout the United States in all 120 Assistance League Chapters.

This year, Ethnic Breads in Goleta is donating baguettes to add grilled cheese sandwiches to the menu. The soup and sandwich making event will take place on Wednesday, March 20th at the Rescue Mission under the supervision of Chef Coco LaForge, a local private chef with international culinary experience specializing in Mediterranean and California cuisine. About 30+ Assistance League and Las Aletas members will be preparing the meal and then serving it that evening to the residents. A variety of donated homemade treats from all the members will be served for dessert.

“The mission of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara and its auxiliary Las Aletas is to develop and implement programs to benefit children and adults in Santa Barbara County said Tara Brown, Chairman of Las Aletas. Every year, during ACTION! Week, each chapter is encouraged to do a special project for their community and this year, we will be focusing on helping to address food insecurity within our community. Chef Coco LaForge, who is donating her time and expertise, will lead us in creating this delicious, nutritious and heartwarming dinner. Soup, sandwiches and dessert will be served to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission community, an organization that serves 250 meals per day.”

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara and Las Aletas continue to scale up and meet demand and needs of Santa Barbara County’s at need families. Along with its auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s 350 members volunteer over 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of residents in our community. The Assistance League Thrift Shop located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, is the major source of funding for these programs.