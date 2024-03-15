Santa Barbara City Fire Department Celebrates the Retirement of Battalion Chief Michael de Ponce After 29 Years of Service

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

With great pride, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department (City Fire) announces the retirement of Battalion Chief Michael “Mike” de Ponce, concluding a remarkable 29-year journey of public service and dedication to community safety.

Mike began his career with the City Fire Department on March 4th, 1995. He first entered the field of public safety working for Pismo Beach Fire Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department after receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Cal State Bakersfield.

Throughout his career with City Fire, Mike received numerous promotions: Engineer (2004), Fire Captain (2007), and Battalion Chief (2013). He then notably served as the Interim Division Chief in 2021. He also coordinated City Fire’s Public Information Officer Program for many years. His leadership in managing vital programs such as the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Program and the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Program at the airport, has been instrumental in enhancing the department’s operational capabilities. Mike has served on many of the State’s major fires including the Zaca Fire, Tea Fire, Jawbone Complex, King Fire and the Montecito Debris Flow in 2018.

Mike’s contributions extend beyond his official roles. For example, Mike’s heroism is highlighted in his receipt of letters of recognition for lifesaving efforts and community service, including assisting lost campers in 2007 and his praiseworthy work with children at the UCLA School of Medicine in 2003.

A survivor who defeated cancer twice, Mike’s positive outlook and resilience have made him an inspiring mentor and role model.

“The Santa Barbara City Fire Department appreciates and applauds Chief de Ponce’s nearly 30 years of dedicated service,” said Fire Chief Chris Mailes. “His care and compassion for the community were evident each day he worked. He has left a legacy at the department.”

Mike’s commitment to his family, wife Sheba, and son Justin, mirrors the love and dedication he has shown to his profession and community.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department expresses its deepest gratitude to Battalion Chief Michael de Ponce for his years of service, dedication, and leadership. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide the department for years to come.