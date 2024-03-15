Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LEAP (Learn, Engage, Advocate, Partner) Central Coast, in collaboration with the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, invites you to a webinar on Wednesday, April 3rd via Zoom from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm. The webinar will be in Spanish with simultaneous interpretation to English. To register for the webinar please call Ana Maya at (805) 869-3303.

The key focus of the webinar will be to educate community members about their rights as tenants.

Discrimination/equal opportunity in housing: The webinar will discuss how to recognize discrimination and what to do if you experience it.

Tenants’ right to a safe and healthy home: The webinar will discuss what repairs the landlord must make and what a tenant can do if the landlord does not make necessary repairs.

Rent control/increases and security deposits: The webinar will discuss the rules and regulations surrounding rent control, rent increases, and security deposits.

It is important for tenants to be aware of their rights and to understand the rules and regulations surrounding tenancy. This webinar will provide valuable information that will empower tenants to stand up for their rights and ensure that they are treated fairly.