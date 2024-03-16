Just a fellow traveler who was wondering if any of the locals miss the old Santa Barbara? And by old I mean maybe 10 years ago.

It was my first visit and by far the best. This town had a totally different vibe. Almost European, it was very laid back, open, benches everywhere, people hanging out. You could still enjoy a cigarette with your bars.

Now it’s someone else’s uptight, rude, barely ADA compliant, cannot enter the public library if one has a yoga mat Santa Barbara.

And for what? None of the bums left. So c’mon man and fix the place back the way it was already.