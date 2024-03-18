Important Update Regarding County Rezone Developer Workshop on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 P.M.

NEW: The public is welcome to comment in person at the Betteravia Center or the Planning Commission Hearing Room in Santa Barbara. There will not be the ability to comment via Zoom for this workshop.

The Board has released the agenda for their workshop. Owners/agents for some of the potential rezone sites will present the Board with their visions for the development of housing and community amenities on their sites.



For those planning to attend in person, the presenters have been invited to prepare materials to share at tables in the respective lobbies at the Betteravia Center and the County Administrative Building after their presentations.

North County owners/agents will make their presentations at the Betteravia Center, 511 E Lakeside Parkway, and will table in the lobby outside the hearing room in Santa Maria.

South County owners/agents will make their presentations in the Planning Commission Hearing Room and will table in the lobby at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Access to the hearing room and lobby are from Anacapa Street.



The Board will not take any action. The workshop will be streamed live. For information regarding how to watch this Board of Supervisor’s workshop visit here.

The public will be able to comment via Zoom at the Planning Commission hearings on March 27 and April 1, and at the Board of Supervisors’ hearings later in April. More information on the hearings to come.

The workshop will start at 2:00 p.m. The planned agenda is as follows: