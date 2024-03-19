Supervisor Joan Hartmann on Election Night after first results are read. | Ingrid Bostrom

I extend my deepest gratitude to voters of the 3rd District for electing me to serve a third term as your county supervisor. And I thank people throughout the county for your support — attending events, contributing financially, posting signs, writing letters, engaging with friends and neighbors on something as hot-buttoned as “politics,” and for knocking on doors on my behalf. I so appreciate those who engaged in heartfelt conversations on your doorsteps, sharing your thoughts for improving our community.

I humbly acknowledge the trust you have placed in me to represent your voices, hopes, and concerns. Your willingness—Democrats, Republicans, and others — to entrust me with your votes is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

Throughout my tenure, I have strived to advocate tirelessly for community values and priorities. Your continued support reinforces my commitment to serving you with dedication and integrity. Your involvement in the democratic process is a testament to the strength of our community and the power of working together to achieve shared goals.

I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as your representative. Thank you once again for placing your confidence in me.

I am truly honored to serve as your county supervisor.