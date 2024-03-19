March 26-April 3: Visit the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Join Forces to Offer Free Active Shoot Training Community Seminars

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.) — Visit the Santa Ynez Valley (VisitSYV.com) and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBSheriff.org) have announced a joint-effort series of five, free community safety seminars to be held the evenings of March 26, 27, and 28, and April 2 and 3, 2024, with a focus on Active Shooter Training.

All Santa Ynez Valley business and community members are welcome to register for the free seminars where attendees will learn essential safety skills and valuable tips on how to stay safe and protect themselves, and others, in the critical moments of active shooter situations. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Deputies will cover important topics and answer any questions from attendees.

“According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than seventy-five mass shootings so far in 2024, across the nation,” said Shelby Sim, CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.

Sim continued, “We are hosting these free safety seminars because these tragic events can happen anywhere, anytime. We are not immune here in the Santa Ynez Valley to this type of violence. But we can all prepare ourselves as best as possible in case of any eventual situations.”

Each of the five seminars will include one hour of training by the Sheriff’s Department, followed by a Q&A segment. The seminars are free to attend, but guests are required to register in advance for free tickets via this link: VisitSYV.com/safety.

Santa Ynez Valley Active Shooter Training Community Safety Seminar Schedule:

Los Olivos – St. Mark’s In-the-Valley – Tuesday, March 26, 2024 (5:30-7:30 PM)

2901 Nojoqui Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441

Santa Ynez – Santa Ynez Elementary School Gym – Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (5:30-7:30 PM)

3325 Pine St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Los Alamos – Los Alamos Valley Senior Center – Thursday, March 28, 2024 (5:30-7:30 PM)

690 Bell St, Los Alamos, CA 93440

Solvang – Veterans Memorial Hall – Tuesday, April 2, 2024 (5:30-7:30 PM)

1745 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463

Buellton – Santa Ynez Valley Marriott – Wednesday, April 3, 2024 (5:30-7:30 PM)

555 McMurray Rd, Buellton, CA 93427

Visit the Santa Ynez Valley is partnering with the Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, and Santa Ynez Chambers of Commerce, as well as the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, to help inform the communities of this series of free safety seminars.

For more information, or to register for one of the five seminar dates, visit VisitSYV.com/safety.